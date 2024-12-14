BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.16% of FARO Technologies worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Quarry LP raised its position in FARO Technologies by 912.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $27.35 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $517.46 million, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

