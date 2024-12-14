Fmr LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,352.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,249,662.72. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,174 shares of company stock worth $1,235,009. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

GSBC opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $769.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

