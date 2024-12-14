BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 87 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 21.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,547.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,526.00 and a 1 year high of $3,796.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.56%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

