ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ArriVent BioPharma were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVBP. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 422,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVBP opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVBP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArriVent BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

