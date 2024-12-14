BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Thermon Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Buntin sold 28,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $904,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,401.95. This represents a 32.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THR opened at $32.00 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

