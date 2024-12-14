Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.7% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $35.54 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.