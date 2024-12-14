BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PAHC stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

