BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $591,000 Position in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter worth $4,975,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $256,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,817.96. This trade represents a 120.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

