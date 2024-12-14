BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,204 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 218,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,950 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,429,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 304.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.