BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 36,356 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Talos Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 113.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Talos Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Talos Energy’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.