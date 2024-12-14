Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $58.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

