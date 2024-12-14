HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,151.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 297.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $211.43 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $156.52 and a one year high of $213.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.47.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

