HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 97.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $15.23 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

