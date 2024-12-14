HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

EUFN opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.