Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,200 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in RXO by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter worth $112,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in RXO by 29.6% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.19 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. RXO’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXO. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

