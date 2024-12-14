HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 489 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the third quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $9,007,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $607.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.01 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $630.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on argenx from $497.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.11.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

