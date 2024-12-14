HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 95,050 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at $60,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Price Performance

BATS:ZJUL opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94.

