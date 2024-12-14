HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on HMC

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.