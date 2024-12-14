Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 168.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PINK stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

