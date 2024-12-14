HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $200.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day moving average is $202.83. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.