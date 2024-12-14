HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

