HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 696.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,671,000 after acquiring an additional 170,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,562,000 after purchasing an additional 248,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

