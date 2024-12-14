Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 265,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,145,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,417,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,269,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,219,000 after acquiring an additional 146,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

