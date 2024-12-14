HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215,237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 391.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 87,040 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $79.39 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

