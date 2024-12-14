HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 122.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

