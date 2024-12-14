HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 168.35%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.