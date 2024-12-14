Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

