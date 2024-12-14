OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OppFi traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.08. 54,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 304,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Insider Activity at OppFi

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $155,098.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,782.40. The trade was a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,825 shares in the company, valued at $927,671.25. This represents a 41.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,450 shares of company stock valued at $971,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 120.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Trading Up 10.2 %

OppFi Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $632.78 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

