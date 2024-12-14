ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.71. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

