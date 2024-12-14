ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.71. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.
ABVC BioPharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ABVC BioPharma
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.