Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Ashland has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,188.74. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,585.70. The trade was a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 6,127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 880,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 866,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ashland by 12.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,598,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000,000 after acquiring an additional 284,215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 616.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,776 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,346,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

