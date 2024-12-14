C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $476,238.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742. The trade was a 93.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,790. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

