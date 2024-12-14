ADC Therapeutics’ (ADCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADCT stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc sold 25,352 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $52,478.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,566,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,223,133.17. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.