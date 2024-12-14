Reviewing American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and American Battery Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$62.01 million ($1.12) -0.38 American Battery Technology $545,460.00 129.34 -$52.50 million ($0.98) -0.97

American Battery Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5E Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -243.25% -49.58% American Battery Technology N/A -65.58% -51.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Technology has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 5E Advanced Materials and American Battery Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,208.14%. American Battery Technology has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 533.78%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Summary

American Battery Technology beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

