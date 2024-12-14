Contrasting AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR – Get Free Report) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AirTrona International and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -75.25% -44.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirTrona International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AirTrona International and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than AirTrona International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AirTrona International and Nouveau Monde Graphite”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$41.47 million ($0.64) -2.08

Volatility and Risk

AirTrona International has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite beats AirTrona International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirTrona International

AirTrona International Inc. provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-Des-Saints, Canada.

