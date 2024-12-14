Financial Comparison: Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) versus British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for British Land and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get British Land alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British Land 0 3 1 1 2.60 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

British Land has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares British Land and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British Land $722.72 million 6.32 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $3.01 billion 1.46 $396.23 million $0.74 9.68

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Profitability

This table compares British Land and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British Land N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 14.67% 147.20% 14.82%

Summary

British Land beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics. Our three Campuses at Broadgate, Paddington Central and Regent's Place are dynamic neighbourhoods, attracting growth customers and sectors, and offering some of the best connected, highest quality and most sustainable space in London. We are delivering our fourth Campus at Canada Water, where we have planning consent to deliver 5m sq ft of residential, commercial, retail and community space over 53 acres. Our Campuses account for 63% of our portfolio. Retail & London Urban Logistics accounts for 37% of the portfolio and is focused on retail parks which are aligned to the growth of convenience, online and last mile fulfilment. We are complementing this with urban logistics primarily in London, focused on development-led opportunities. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our approach is focused on three key pillars where British Land can create the most benefit: Greener Spaces, making our whole portfolio net zero carbon by 2030, Thriving Places, partnering to grow social value and wellbeing in the communities where we operate and Responsible Choices, advocating responsible business practices across British Land and throughout our supply chain, and maintaining robust governance structures.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.