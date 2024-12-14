Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $17.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

XHR opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

