Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $39.43

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $729,900 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

