Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.58%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 172.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 411,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 332,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

