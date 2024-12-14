Head-To-Head Analysis: University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 4.95% 7.29% 0.73% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and University Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $44.48 million 5.60 $3.82 million $0.27 50.67 University Bancorp $105.57 million 0.83 $5.43 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

University Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats University Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About University Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.