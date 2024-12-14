Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $148.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Institutional Trading of Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Crocs by 64.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 109.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CROX opened at $111.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.