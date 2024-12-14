Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSCC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,827.10. The trade was a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $490,534. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after buying an additional 142,005 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

