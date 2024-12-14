Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. Integer has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Integer by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Integer by 74.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

