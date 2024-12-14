LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LAVA Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of LVTX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 328.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

