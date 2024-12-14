Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Shares of LOW opened at $262.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.80 and its 200-day moving average is $248.90. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $209.55 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 207,453 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,315,000. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

