Stifel Nicolaus Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $155.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44. MasTec has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,301 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MasTec by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

