ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 0.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,220.22. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,540. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,731 shares of company stock worth $2,015,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

