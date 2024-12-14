What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for NKTR FY2024 Earnings?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2,822.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 532,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,377.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 179,792 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.