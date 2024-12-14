What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for HII FY2024 Earnings?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $13.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.54. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $192.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $184.29 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,698,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 193.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

