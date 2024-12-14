Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Liberty Energy FY2024 Earnings

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,866,000 after buying an additional 963,068 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after buying an additional 699,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 642,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after acquiring an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $56,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,740,683.32. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 725,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,480,812.47. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

