Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CCRN FY2024 Earnings

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $594.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

